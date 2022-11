PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head Record, T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan vs England T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan and England will face off in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

In T20Is overall, England has beaten Pakistan 18 times and has lost nine matches. In T20 World Cups, England is unbeaten against Pakistan, having won both previous encounters (2009, 2010).

PAK VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 28 England won: 18 Pakistan won: 9 No result: 1 Last result: England won by 67 runs (Lahore; October 2022) Last five results: ENG won - 3; PAK won - 2 ENG highest score vs PAK: 221/3 (20) - (Karachi; September 2022) ENG lowest score vs PAK: 129/6 (20) - (Abu Dhabi; February 2012) PAK highest score vs ENG: 232/6 (20) - (Nottingham; July 2021) PAK lowest score vs ENG: 89 (18.4) - (Cardiff; September 2010)

PAK VS ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 2 Pakistan won: 0 England won: 2 RESULTS England won by 48 runs (The Oval; June 2009) England won by six wickets (Bridgetown; May 2010)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS ENG T20IS

PAKISTAN

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Babar Azam 15 560 50.90 142.85 110* Mohammad Rizwan 14 522 58.00 134.88 88* Mohammad Hafeez 15 324 24.92 129.08 86* Shoaib Malik 13 248 27.55 118.66 75 Umar Akmal 11 198 19.80 105.88 36

ENGLAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Eoin Morgan 17 427 35.58 138.63 67* Kevin Pietersen 8 348 69.60 120.24 78* Dawid Malan 12 291 29.10 120.24 78* Moeen Ali 16 263 29.22 149.43 61 Ben Duckett 8 242 40.33 158.16 70*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS ENG T20IS

PAKISTAN

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Haris Rauf 11 14 9.02 27.71 3/32 Shadab Khan 9 13 9.41 24.61 3/34 Saeed Ajmal 9 11 5.97 18.18 4/23 Shahid Afridi 12 11 6.56 27.45 3/15 Imad Wasim 8 10 7.90 24.50 2/17

ENGLAND