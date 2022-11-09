News

PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head record, T20 World Cup Semifinals: Pakistan vs New Zealand overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Here are the head-to-head stats in T20Is and the list of the top run-scorers and wicket-takers ahead of the PAK vs NZ semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 07:04 IST
Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both teams have met each other 28 times in T20Is, with Pakistan getting the better of New Zealand on 17 occasions. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan has won four of the six contests between the teams, including the 2007 semifinal.

PAK VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 28
Pakistan won: 17
New Zealand won: 11
Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Christchurch; October 2022)
Last five results: PAK won - 4; NZ won - 1
PAK highest score vs NZ: 201/4 (20) - (Auckland; January 2018)
PAK lowest score vs NZ: 101 (16.1) - (Wellington; January 2016)
NZ highest score vs PAK: 196/5 (20) - (Wellington; January 2016)
NZ lowest score vs PAK: 80 (15.5) - (Christchurch; December 2010)
PAK VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 6
Pakistan won: 4
New Zealand won: 2
Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Sharjah; October 2021)
PREVIOUS T20 WORLD CUP RESULTS
New Zealand won by 22 runs (Mohali; March 2016)
Pakistan won by 13 runs (Pallekele; September 2012)
New Zealand won by one run (Bridgetown; May 2010)
Pakistan won by six wickets (The Oval; June 2009)
Pakistan won by six wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NZ T20IS

PAKISTAN

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Mohammad Hafeez1856337.53138.3299*
Babar Azam1035944.87121.2879*
Umar Akmal1328428.40122.9456*
Sarfaraz Ahmed12245121.89121.8976*
Ahmed Shehzad1024224.20119.2154

NEW ZEALAND

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Kane Williamson1853835.86116.9572*
Martin Guptill1952629.22133.8487*
Ross Taylor1830530.50134.9542*
Colin Munro922131.57141.6658
Corey Anderson720451.00154.5482*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NZ T20IS

PAKISTAN

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverage Best
Shahid Afridi15216.8818.474/14
Umar Gul10157.6516.335/6
Haris Rauf 6147.6613.144/22
Shadab Khan13116.7730.183/30
Saeed Ajmal8106.5717.204/30

NEW ZEALAND

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Tim Southee17287.1117.285/18
Adam Milne10158.1819.004/37
Mitchell Santner 10126.6418.832/14
Kyle Mills7108.5322.903/26
Ish Sodhi14108.6441.802/28

