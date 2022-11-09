PAK vs NZ Head-to-Head record, T20 World Cup Semifinals: Pakistan vs New Zealand overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Both teams have met each other 28 times in T20Is, with Pakistan getting the better of New Zealand on 17 occasions. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan has won four of the six contests between the teams, including the 2007 semifinal.

PAK VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 28 Pakistan won: 17 New Zealand won: 11 Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Christchurch; October 2022) Last five results: PAK won - 4; NZ won - 1 PAK highest score vs NZ: 201/4 (20) - (Auckland; January 2018) PAK lowest score vs NZ: 101 (16.1) - (Wellington; January 2016) NZ highest score vs PAK: 196/5 (20) - (Wellington; January 2016) NZ lowest score vs PAK: 80 (15.5) - (Christchurch; December 2010)

PAK VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUPS Matches played: 6 Pakistan won: 4 New Zealand won: 2 Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Sharjah; October 2021) PREVIOUS T20 WORLD CUP RESULTS New Zealand won by 22 runs (Mohali; March 2016) Pakistan won by 13 runs (Pallekele; September 2012) New Zealand won by one run (Bridgetown; May 2010) Pakistan won by six wickets (The Oval; June 2009) Pakistan won by six wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NZ T20IS

PAKISTAN

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Mohammad Hafeez 18 563 37.53 138.32 99* Babar Azam 10 359 44.87 121.28 79* Umar Akmal 13 284 28.40 122.94 56* Sarfaraz Ahmed 12 245 121.89 121.89 76* Ahmed Shehzad 10 242 24.20 119.21 54

NEW ZEALAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Kane Williamson 18 538 35.86 116.95 72* Martin Guptill 19 526 29.22 133.84 87* Ross Taylor 18 305 30.50 134.95 42* Colin Munro 9 221 31.57 141.66 58 Corey Anderson 7 204 51.00 154.54 82*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NZ T20IS

PAKISTAN

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Shahid Afridi 15 21 6.88 18.47 4/14 Umar Gul 10 15 7.65 16.33 5/6 Haris Rauf 6 14 7.66 13.14 4/22 Shadab Khan 13 11 6.77 30.18 3/30 Saeed Ajmal 8 10 6.57 17.20 4/30

NEW ZEALAND