Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch PAK vs NED Live today

Netherlands vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match, Live Streaming Details: Netherlands faces Pakistan in their Twenty20 World Cup match.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 06:26 IST
Pakistan faces Netherlands in a must-win match in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan faces Netherlands in a must-win match in Perth on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan faces the Netherlands in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Sunday. Here is a look at the live streaming details for the match.

When is Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where is Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 12:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 12 PM.

When can I watch Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

Netherlands vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

