Pakistan faces South Africa in a must-win match in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Sydney on Thursday.

Live Streaming Details

When will Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 3, 2022, Thursday.

What time will South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.