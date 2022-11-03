News

Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming score info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs PAK match today?

Team Sportstar
03 November, 2022 06:27 IST
Pakistan takes on South Africa in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Sydney.

Pakistan takes on South Africa in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Sydney.

PAK vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as South Africa faces Pakistan in Sydney.

Pakistan faces South Africa in a must-win match in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Sydney on Thursday.

Live Streaming Details 

When will Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 3, 2022, Thursday.

What time will South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

The South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Pakistan Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

