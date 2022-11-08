New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Kiwis topped Super 12 Group 1 with seven points (three wins in five matches). Their comprehensive 89-run win over Australia in the Super 12 opener gave a huge boost to their Net Run Rate, which eventually separated them from England and Australia, who also finished with seven points.

New Zealand suffered just one defeat, against England by 20 runs, in their Super 12 campaign.

NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 RESULTS Beat Australia by 89 runs - Sydney (October 22) Match abandoned (vs Afghanistan) - Melbourne (October 26) Beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs - Sydney (October 29) Lost to England by 20 runs - Brisbane (November 1) Beat Ireland by 35 runs - Adelaide (November 4)

NEW ZEALAND TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Glenn Phillips 4 195 48.75 163.86 104 Kane Williamson 4 132 33.00 118.91 61 Devon Conway 4 124 41.33 119.23 92*

NEW ZEALAND TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Mitchell Santner 4 8 6.43 12.87 3/31 Tim Southee 4 7 6.35 12.85 3/6 Lockie Feguson 4 7 8.13 17.42 3/22

NEW ZEALAND IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

This is will be New Zealand’s fourth T20 World Cup semifinal appearance. The Kiwis were beaten by Pakistan in the semifinal of the inaugural edition in 2007 and had to wait for nine years before their next last-four appearance in 2016, where it lost to England.

New Zealand had beaten England by five wickets in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE before losing to Australia by eight wickets in the final.