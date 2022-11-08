News

T20 World Cup semifinals: New Zealand’s road to knockouts, top run-scorers, wicket-takers, overall record in semis

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup: The Kiwis will take on Pakistan in the semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

08 November, 2022 14:43 IST
New Zealand suffered just one defeat, against England by 20 runs, in their Super 12 campaign. 

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Kiwis topped Super 12 Group 1 with seven points (three wins in five matches). Their comprehensive 89-run win over Australia in the Super 12 opener gave a huge boost to their Net Run Rate, which eventually separated them from England and Australia, who also finished with seven points.

New Zealand suffered just one defeat, against England by 20 runs, in their Super 12 campaign.

NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 RESULTS
Beat Australia by 89 runs - Sydney (October 22)
Match abandoned (vs Afghanistan) - Melbourne (October 26)
Beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs - Sydney (October 29)
Lost to England by 20 runs - Brisbane (November 1)
Beat Ireland by 35 runs - Adelaide (November 4)

NEW ZEALAND TOP RUN-SCORERS IN SUPER 12

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Glenn Phillips419548.75163.86104
Kane Williamson413233.00118.9161
Devon Conway412441.33119.2392*

NEW ZEALAND TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN SUPER 12

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest
Mitchell Santner 486.4312.873/31
Tim Southee476.3512.853/6
Lockie Feguson478.1317.423/22

NEW ZEALAND IN T20 WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS

This is will be New Zealand’s fourth T20 World Cup semifinal appearance. The Kiwis were beaten by Pakistan in the semifinal of the inaugural edition in 2007 and had to wait for nine years before their next last-four appearance in 2016, where it lost to England.

New Zealand had beaten England by five wickets in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE before losing to Australia by eight wickets in the final.

YearFixtureOppositionResult Venue
2007SemifinalPakistanLost by six wicketsCape Town
2016Semifinal England Lost by seven wicketsDelhi
2021SemifinalEnglandWon by five wicketsAbu Dhabi

