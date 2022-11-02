News

Rahul: Was confident about making contribution to the team

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Adelaide 02 November, 2022 19:44 IST
India’s KL Rahul, centre, is congratulated by teammates after running out Bangladesh’s Litton Das during the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

K.L. Rahul walked into the press conference hall located in the Adelaide Oval’s basement. His face mirrored no emotion while he squared up to the media after what for him was a fulfilling day on the field. The vice-captain’s 50 and the throw that left Litton Das stranded were crucial to India’s five-run triumph over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup game here on Wednesday.

But he did break into a grin when pressed to describe that bolt from the deep. “Oh yes, the throw was good,” he said and then lapsed into a serious veneer while mentioning his self-belief and his mantra about a good knock being just around the corner. “I was doing the process right, was seeing the ball well and I was confident about a score and making a contribution to the team. The management has always supported the players. Today I got a few balls on the middle (of the bat) and from then on it was my game. I wasn’t thinking about external factors,” Rahul said.

The opener also lauded Litton’s effort, a theme that was first seen in Shakib Al Hasan’s press conference. “The mood was good in the dressing room (during the rain break). Yes, it was slippery (after the rains), but we wanted to play, get on the field and get those runs, but we fell short,” the Bangladesh skipper said.

Shakib revealed that there were plans for all the Indian batters, especially Virat Kohli. “There were a few edges initially, but Virat is such a good player,” Shakib said and then praised seamer Arshdeep Singh: “He has a bright future, and I wish he keeps contributing to the game.”

