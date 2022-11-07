T20 World Cup Super 12 bowling stats: Nortje, Arshdeep, Curran, Wood among top wicket-takers

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage was completed on Sunday as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand sealed the semifinal spots in the tournament.

India topped Group 2 and set up a clash with England in Adelaide on Thursday in the last four while Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday.

T20 WORLD CUP 2022 SUPER 12 BATTING STATS

The Super 12 stage witnessed some great bowling performances in both groups. South Africa’s Anrich Nortje finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Super 12 while England’s Sam Curran registered the only five-wicket haul.

Here is a look at all the bowling stats from the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12:

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 SUPER 12

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Bowling Anrich Nortje (SA) 5 11 5.37 8.54 4/10 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 5 10 7.83 14.10 3/32 Sam Curran (ENG) 4 10 6.40 9.40 5/10 Shadab Khan (PAK) 5 10 6.22 11.20 3/22 Mark Wood (ENG) 4 9 7.71 12.00 3/26

BEST BOWLING FIGURES IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 SUPER 12

⦿ Sam Curran - 5/10 (3.4 overs) v Afghanistan, October 22 - Perth

⦿ Anrich Nortje - 4/10 (3.3 overs) v Bangladesh, October 27 - Sydney

⦿ Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 4/13 (4 overs) v Sri Lanka, October 29 - Sydney

⦿ Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 4/22 (4 overs) v Bangladesh, November 6, Adelaide

⦿ Mohammad Wasim (Pakistan) - 4/24 (4 overs) v Zimbabwe, October 27 - Perth

BEST BOWLING STRIKE IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022 SUPER 12 (min. 10 overs bowled)