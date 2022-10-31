T20 World Cup Super 12 points table: NZ leads Group 1, AUS eyes second win; South Africa, India on top in Group 2

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage got underway on October 22. Six teams placed in two groups will vye for four spots in the semifinals.

Group 1 comprise Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe make up Group 2.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the semifinals.

Here is a look at theSuper 12 Group 1 and Group 2 points table standings.

GROUP 1

Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 +3.850 England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239 Ireland 3 1 1 1 3 -1.169 Australia 3 1 1 1 3 -1.555 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.890

GROUP 2