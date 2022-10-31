News

T20 World Cup Super 12 points table: NZ leads Group 1, AUS eyes second win; South Africa, India on top in Group 2

T20 World Cup points table, Super 12: New Zealand and England are currently placed in the top-two in Group 1 while South Africa and India lead the semifinal spots in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 12:37 IST
South Africa beat India by five wickets to take the lead in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 on Sunday.

South Africa beat India by five wickets to take the lead in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage got underway on October 22. Six teams placed in two groups will vye for four spots in the semifinals.

Group 1 comprise Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland while Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe make up Group 2.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the semifinals.

Here is a look at theSuper 12 Group 1 and Group 2 points table standings.

GROUP 1

TeamPlayedWon Lost No ResultPoints NRR
New Zealand32015+3.850
England31113+0.239
Ireland31113-1.169
Australia31113-1.555
Afghanistan30122-0.620
Sri Lanka 31202-0.890
GROUP 2

TeamMatchesWonLost No ResultPoints NRR
South Africa32115+2.696
India32104+0.895
Bangladesh32104-1.533
Zimbabwe31113-0.050
Pakistan31202+0.765
Netherlands30300-1.948

