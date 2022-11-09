Pakistan will return to the MCG, the ground where it won the 1992 ODI World Cup, for the final on Sunday. Babar Azam’s men thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in Sydney to reach the summit clash.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “The team has performed so well in the last three matches and they followed that today. I want to thank the crowd, it feels like we are playing at home.

“We had a really good start with the first six overs, we knew our spinners could then come on later. We were happy to chase 150.

“We had a plan before the chase to attack the first six overs so we could get the momentum. And we knew later on the other players could chip in.

“We will enjoy this moment but at the same time we have got to focus on the final. We don’t know who we’ve got yet so we will be watching tomorrow (Thursday), but we have got a few days to get together and discuss that game.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: “We were put under pressure early, they bowled really well and it was thanks to an unbelievable knock from Daryl Mitchell that we got some momentum back.

“At halfway, we thought it was a competitive total because we knew the pitch was a used surface, it was tough.

“But it’s really disappointing to not make Pakistan work harder for those runs, they were absolutely outstanding today and credit has to go to them.”

Boys have their ticket to MCG

Meanwhile, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is chuffed to bits after Pakistan’s win. He took to Twitter to express his joy.

T20 World Cup final for Pakistan!

Amazing scenes at SCG. Boys have their ticket to Melbourne. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

Former England international Isa Guha reflected on Pakistan’s topsy-turvy campaign, which saw it lose its first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, before a turnaround in fortunes coupled with Netherlands’ win over South Africa offered it a second crack at the last four.

From 💔 at the G & devastation v Zim to 1st win of the Cup & an almighty partnership from Ifthikar/Shadab to bring them back from the brink. 🙏 to the Netherlands, fortune/composure v Bang then turning it on at the SCG. What a ride. It's on!🇵🇰 #Corneredtigers#T20worldcup — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 9, 2022

Love from South Africa

Former South African allrounder Vernon Philander joined in congratulating Pakistan for making it into the final.

Wasim Akram joins in congratulating the Pakistan side and also adds a piece of advice - enjoy the finals.

Yay 😀 clinical performance congratulations 🥳 to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 and of course to all Pakistanis . Now let's enjoy the finals . #PakvsNz#T20WorldCup2022 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 9, 2022

Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan also send across his message, congratulating the Pakistan side for coming back from the verge of being knocked out of the tournament to entering the final.