Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday. Having beaten New Zealand in New Zealand to win the T20 tri-series title recently, Pakistan would be eyeing a win riding on the momentum it has gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 stage.

These two teams have face each other three times in the semifinals of World Cups (ODIs and T20). Here’s how the faceoffs have panned out thus far.

World Cup 1992: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Auckland

New Zealand, Pakistan’s opponent on Wednesday, met then Imran Khan’s men in green twice in 1992 — once in the group stage where Pakistan won by seven wickets and then in the semifinal which it won by four wickets.

The semifinal at Eden Park, Auckland, is where Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his arrival on the international stage in an emphatic manner. His match-winning knocks of 37-ball 60 against New Zealand in the semifinal and a 35-ball 42 against England in the final, earned him the reputation as a future star - a status he justified by signing off his career in 2007 with 8,830 Test and 11,739 ODI runs.

World Cup 1999: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Manchester

Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and batting mainstay Saeed Anwar helped Pakistan reach its second World Cup final. Akhtar, regularly clocking express pace, picked three key New Zealand wickets to help restrict the Black Caps to 241/7.

Pakistan then made light work of it, thanks to an unbeaten 113 from Anwar. His opening partner - Wajahatullah Wasti – also scored 84 as Pakistan knocked off the target with nine wickets to spare.

World T20 2007: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Cape Town

Umar Gul mixed his yorkers and slower balls to return figures of 3 for 15 and propel Pakistan into the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup. Batting first, New Zealand made 143 for 8, thanks to Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 23-ball 37. Imran Nazir top-scored (59) in the chase as Pakistan overhauled the total with seven balls to spare.

Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Semifinal 1: Wednesday, New Zealand v Pakistan, SCG, 1.30 PM IST

Semifinal 2: Thursday, India v England, Adelaide Oval, 1.30 PM IST

Final: Sunday November 13, MCG, 1.30 PM IST