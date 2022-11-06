Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from the Adelaide Oval.

Rauf comes back.

BAN 64/1 IN 9 OVERS

Shadab continues. FOUR! Swept away by Sarkar to the midwicket boundary. Bangladesh would be happy with this start. Shanto gets a couple of an inside edge at fine-leg.

BAN 56/1 IN 8 OVERS

Iftikhar into the attack. Shanto steps out and flicks one on leg-side for a single. Fifty up for Bangladesh in 7.3 overs. Sarkar gets one more next ball. FOUR! Shanto spanks this off the backfoot for a four at deep point. Single to end the over.

BAN 49/1 IN 7 OVERS

Shadab Khan into the attack. A couple of runs for Shanto off the first ball and there is a mix-up between the batters. Shanto gets two more next ball. FOUR! Dabbed to the third man fence by Shanto for a boundary. Single to end the over. Nine from it.

BAN 40/1 IN 6 OVERS

Naseem returns. A couple of dots to start the over as he takes the pace off the ball. Sarkar misses a pull. Four dots now. Finally a single as Soumya drives wide yorker on the off and hares for one. Another miscued pull to the end the over and Afridi misses a tough chance at short fine.

BAN 38/1 IN 5 OVERS

Haris Rauf into the attack. Short and pulled away by Shanto for a couple at deep square. Just four runs from the over as Rauf keeps it between short-of-good-length and good-length.

BAN 34/1 IN 4 OVERS

Dropped! Shadab drops an easy take at cover as Shanto drives on the up straight to the fielder. Mohammad Wasim into the attack. FOUR! Shanto now adds insult to injury as cuts a short and wide ball to the backward point fence. He charges down the wicket and lofts the next one over point for a couple more. SIX! Glorious shot from Sarkar. Pulled away from the waist over the deep midwicket rope.

BAN 21/1 IN 3 OVERS

Shaheen continues. SIX! Litton steps out and pulls this for a maximum over deep square. A couple of quick singles after the maximum. A measured start from the openers. OUT! Said that too soon as Litton guides this straight into the hands of the point fielder. Soumya Sarkar in. Misses a flick as the ball goes down leg.

BAN 13/0 IN 2 OVERS

Naseem Shah from the other end. FOUR! Shanto sends the ball crashing through point for a boundary. Seven runs from the over.

BAN 6/0 IN 1 OVER

Shanto and Litton open the innings for Bangladesh. Shaheen has the new ball. He shapes the first ball away from the left-hander and beats him. Thick outside edge second ball and Shanto is off the mark with a single. Another quick single for Litton off the next one. Two slips in place now for Shanto. FOUR! Shanto looks to flick this on leg-side but gets a top-edge that goes to the square-leg boundary. Another outside edge and this goes to the point fielder. Driven back to Shaheen and he fields it to keep it to a dot.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

TOSS: Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to bat. Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud are out. Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain come in. Pakistan is unchanged.

8:50 AM IST: The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match has assumed greater signifance now as Netherlands has stunned South Africa by 13 runs and knocked the Proteas out of the tournament. This match is now a shoot-out for the semis and India is officially through to the semis.

PREVIEW

Pakistan needs to win its last T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday and then hope for other results to go its way in a bid to make it to the semifinals.

It’s a tricky situation for sure, but the players and the team management want to focus on their game and not think about the ‘uncontrollable’ factors. Pakistan’s higher Net Run Rate, which is currently +1.117, means a win would see Babar Azam’s men leapfrog India if Rohit Sharma’s side loses against Zimbabwe. India plays last in Group 2.

THE SQUADS Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.