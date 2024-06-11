Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf became the third-fastest bowler ever to pick 100 T20I wickets during his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.
Rauf reached the milestone in his 71st T20I match with the wicket of Canada’s Shreyas Movva.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches) are the only bowlers to have picked 100 T20I wickets in fewer matches than Rauf.
The 30-year-old also became only the second Pakistan bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the shortest format, after leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
FASTEST TO 100 T20I WICKETS
- Rashid Khan (AFG) - 53 matches
- Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 63 matches
- Haris Rauf (PAK) - 71 matches
- Mark Adair (IRE) - 72 matches
- Bilal Khan (OMA) - 72 matches
