How can Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe

Bangladesh’s three-run win over Zimbabwe in a Group 2 Super 12 match has boosted its chances of advancing to semis of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Bangladesh have moved to the No. 2 spot in the points table. The result also keeps Pakistan alive in the race, but just.

Following Thursday’s shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe, Pakistan heads into its third match, knowing that its future in the tournament is beyond its control. However, if it is to stand any chance, it needs to win all three of its remaining fixtures.

Pakistan now needs to beat Netherlands and hope India beats South Africa. However, if South Africa beats India, it puts Temba Bavuma’s men in a great spot to qualify. A South Africa win will also keep Bangladesh in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe needs four points from its remaining two matches against Netherlands and India to potentially give itself a last crack at the knockouts.