PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over

Host USA stunned Pakistan by tying the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash with a last-ball boundary at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.
After limiting Pakistan to 159/7, a fifty from skipper Monank Patel helped the USA post the exact same score after 20 overs.
AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS PAKISTAN HIGHLIGHTS
With five needed off the last ball, Nitish Kumar hit Haris Rauf over covers for a boundary, taking the game to a super over.
This is the second tie in this World Cup after the Oman vs Namibia clash ended in a stalemate.
USA ended up beating Pakistan by five runs in super over.
