PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over

Host USA stunned Pakistan by tying the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash with a last-ball boundary at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

After limiting Pakistan to 159/7, a fifty from skipper Monank Patel helped the USA post the exact same score after 20 overs.

With five needed off the last ball, Nitish Kumar hit Haris Rauf over covers for a boundary, taking the game to a super over.

This is the second tie in this World Cup after the Oman vs Namibia clash ended in a stalemate.

USA ended up beating Pakistan by five runs in super over.