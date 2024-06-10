MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan

Skipper Rohit admitted India was 20 runs short at this strip. “We didn’t bat well enough. Halfway through the stage, when we were batting after 10 overs, we were in a good position. We didn’t put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We were 15-20 runs short,” he said after the match.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 01:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma the dismissal of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.
India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma the dismissal of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma the dismissal of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: AP

A terrific bowling effort from the Indian pacers helped India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

After getting bundled out for just 119 in 19 overs, Rohit Sharma marshalled his troops to limit Pakistan to just 113/7 in 20 overs to get their second win in as many matches.

India went to the top of the points table with four points courtesy of this six-run win.

Skipper Rohit admitted India was 20 runs short at this strip. “We didn’t bat well enough. Halfway through the stage, when we were batting after 10 overs, we were in a good position. We didn’t put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We were 15-20 runs short,” he said after the match.

“We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. We were looking at 140 nevertheless, bowlers came and did the job for us,” he added.

Rohit was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah who turned the course of the match with prized scalps of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and a timely wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed.

“Bumrah is going from strength to strength. We all know what he can do — I am not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that mindset throughout the World Cup. He’s a genius and we all know that,” said the Indian skipper on Bumrah.

The packed crowd at the Nassau County was behind the men in blue, with decibel levels reaching above 120. “The crowd was fantastic. They never disappoint wherever we play. I’m sure they’ll leave with a big smile. “It’s just the beginning; we have a long way to go,” he signed off.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  3. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition
    Ashwin Achal
  4. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help IND defend 119 runs, beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  2. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
  3. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan falters as India wins battle of attrition
    Ashwin Achal
  4. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep help IND defend 119 runs, beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment