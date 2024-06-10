IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan

A terrific bowling effort from the Indian pacers helped India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

After getting bundled out for just 119 in 19 overs, Rohit Sharma marshalled his troops to limit Pakistan to just 113/7 in 20 overs to get their second win in as many matches.

India went to the top of the points table with four points courtesy of this six-run win.

Skipper Rohit admitted India was 20 runs short at this strip. “We didn’t bat well enough. Halfway through the stage, when we were batting after 10 overs, we were in a good position. We didn’t put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We were 15-20 runs short,” he said after the match.

“We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. We were looking at 140 nevertheless, bowlers came and did the job for us,” he added.

Rohit was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah who turned the course of the match with prized scalps of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and a timely wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed.

“Bumrah is going from strength to strength. We all know what he can do — I am not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that mindset throughout the World Cup. He’s a genius and we all know that,” said the Indian skipper on Bumrah.

The packed crowd at the Nassau County was behind the men in blue, with decibel levels reaching above 120. “The crowd was fantastic. They never disappoint wherever we play. I’m sure they’ll leave with a big smile. “It’s just the beginning; we have a long way to go,” he signed off.