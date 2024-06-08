NED vs SA: South Africa records its most economical PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history

South Africa gave away just 20 runs against Netherlands in the PowerPlay during their T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Saturday, which was the lowest the Proteas have ever conceded in a T20 World Cup match.

The previous best for South Africa was 21, managed against Zimbabwe during the 2012 World Cup.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers against the Dutch, claiming two wickets for 11 runs in three overs. He removed Netherlands’ Michael Levitt and Vikramjit Singh while Ottniel Baartman accounted for Max O’Dowd.

This was the second game in this edition where the South Africa bowlers dominated in the first six overs. Againt Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, the Proteas limited their opponents to 27 for two.

The Netherlands could not fight back after the slow start and ended its 20 overs at 103 for nine.