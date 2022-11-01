Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Gurbaz, Ghani eye brisk start after AFG opts to bat

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

TOSS: Afghanistan wins the toss and elects to bat first.

“The skies have cleared up. Afghanistan players doing a bit of throwdowns, some catching practice for Sri Lankans. Toss in about 10 minutes,” Shayan tells us. Game on!

“Things looking far better in Brisbane. Skies have cleared up, there’s a glimpse of the sun,” our reporter Shayan Acharya tells us from Brisbane after rain loomed large over the match.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be locked in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 contest at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

While Sri Lanka is coming off a 65-run defeat against New Zealand, Afghanistan will be keen to play after its last two matches were washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled.

SL VS AFG SUPER 12 PREVIEW

After having two of its games washed out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Afghanistan was desperate for some sunny and bright days in Brisbane. However, there’s no respite in sight as heavy showers have been forecast for Tuesday when Afghanistan squares off against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in a must-win T20 World Cup game.

Dark clouds hovered over the Ian Healy Oval on Monday afternoon as the Afghanistan team trained. Even though head coach Jonathan Trott was optimistic about the weather clearing up for the game to be held as per schedule, another washout is quite possible. Afghanistan has two points from three games so far, with a net run rate of -0.620, whereas Sri Lanka’s NRR is -0.890. In such a scenario, it’s a must-win game for both teams the race for a spot in the semifinals.

THE SQUADS Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando. Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.