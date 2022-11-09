Suryakumar Yadav will again be in focus when India faces England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. Suryakumar has a staggering T20I record against England, and India captain Rohit Sharma would hope his most in-form batter’s form continues unabated. In six T20Is against England, Suryakumar has 260 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 195.48.

Suryakumar made his T20I debut against England in Ahmedabad last year when he whipped - the first ball he faced in international cricket for six - a Jofra Archer bouncer over the leg-side. Suryakumar, nicknamed ‘SKY’, went on to hit 57 off 31 balls. His proclivity for the English attack was again on display when he hammered a jaw-dropping 117 from 55 balls, smacking 14 fours and six sixes at Trent Bridge in July 2022.

Suryakumar has hit 1,026 runs in T20Is in 2022, taking his overall tally to 1,270 runs in 39 innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike-rate of 179.63.

Suryakumar has hit three fifties in this T20 World Cup so far, against Netherlands, South Africa and Zimbabwe. On the eve of India’s semifinal, Rohit had to say this about Suryakumar’s approach: “He likes to bat in a similar fashion whether we are 10 for two or 100 for two. He hates playing on small grounds because he can’t see the gaps. I believe that he likes to see big gaps (in big grounds), and that’s where his strength is.”