T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: Buttler weighs in on no-ball, free hit controversy

England skipper Jos Buttler was asked to share his thoughts the over-the-waist no-ball and three byes off the subsequent free hit in the final over that led India to win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Shayan Acharya
Melbourne 25 October, 2022 11:40 IST
Melbourne 25 October, 2022 11:40 IST
Jos Buttler in action.

Jos Buttler in action. | Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne

England skipper Jos Buttler was asked to share his thoughts the over-the-waist no-ball and three byes off the subsequent free hit in the final over that led India to win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

An over-the-waist no-ball by Mohammad Nawaz and three byes off the subsequent free hit in the final over guided India to a last-ball victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday. While the Indian cricket fans celebrated the team’s victory and Virat Kohli’s fine form with the bat, the over-the-waist no-ball call in that over triggered controversy.

On the eve of England's Super-12 game against Ireland, Jos Buttler was asked to share his thoughts on whether the delivery should be declared a dead ball if a batter is out on a free hit, the England captain admitted that there are a few ambiguities in the system.

Also Read
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: How Virat Kohli got three byes after being bowled on free hit - dead ball controversy, rules explained

“It’s a tough one to work out. There are a lot of laws of cricket which are quite unique. You know, it’s far from perfect,” Buttler said.

Explaining that he can see quite a few flipsides, Buttler said, “Say, the third umpire calls the front foot no-ball, you might get caught at deep mid-wicket and cross for a run, and then you get called back. Then, you go back on strike, and it’s just a dead ball, whereas if the umpire had called a no ball on the field, you wouldn’t have been out, and you’d have scored an extra run,” Buttler said.

“So, that’s maybe something else that is not quite ideal. I don’t think the review system is perfect. Say, you need one to win in the World Cup final and you are given out LBW, and you cross. They have completed a run, and then you review it to find out that you’re not out and it’s just a dot ball. So I don’t think that’s quite ideal, either,” the England captain said.

Also Read
World Cup no ball controversy: Virat Kohli in 2022, Rohit Sharma in 2015

Elaborating further, Buttler said, “whether it’s a dead ball after a free hit is - again… If you got caught, if you hit it and got caught and run two, that’s fine, but then off the stumps, whether you should be able to run or not, I don’t know.

"I think, whether all of those things can be cleaned up a little bit would be beneficial. But where that ball goes off the stumps, as we saw, India scored three runs off that ball, which is a huge swing in the match.”

“For them, they’d be like, “yes, that’s a perfect rule”. But for Pakistan, it obviously, hurts them,” Buttler said, adding with a smile, “Hopefully it doesn’t affect us…”

Even though there are debates about whether it should have been a dead ball, clause 21.19.2 of the playing conditions clearly says, “for any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no ball…”

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan preview - the match-ups that matter

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us