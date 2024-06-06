MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday issued a statement over the criticism of the drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 22:27 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters.
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium “have not played consistently”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated. Efforts are on to get the surface in order for future matches at the venue, the ICC added.

“T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” an ICC media statement read.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” the statement read.

The drop-in pitches, marked by inconsistent bounce, has hosted two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup outings thus far. In the first game, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 77. On Wednesday, Ireland was dismissed for 96.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium next hosts the South Africa-Netherlands match on Friday. The India-Pakistan clash will be held here on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Rohit Sharma /

India /

Ireland /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 44/1; Naseem removes Taylor inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Standings after India and Kuwait stalemate; Afghanistan vs Qatar ends in a draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record, becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Tough to adjust to surface,’ says Ireland coach Heinrich Malan after big loss against India
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup anticipation in New York weighed down by drop-in pitch and slow outfield
    Ashwin Achal
  5. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 44/1; Naseem removes Taylor inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 44/1; Naseem removes Taylor inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Standings after India and Kuwait stalemate; Afghanistan vs Qatar ends in a draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment