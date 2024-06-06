T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches

The pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium “have not played consistently”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated. Efforts are on to get the surface in order for future matches at the venue, the ICC added.

“T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” an ICC media statement read.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” the statement read.

The drop-in pitches, marked by inconsistent bounce, has hosted two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup outings thus far. In the first game, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 77. On Wednesday, Ireland was dismissed for 96.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium next hosts the South Africa-Netherlands match on Friday. The India-Pakistan clash will be held here on Sunday.