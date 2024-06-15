India concluded its group stage campaign after a washout against Canada in Florida on Saturday.

India finished Group A in first place, winning three games — against Ireland, Pakistan, USA — and getting seven out of the eight points on offer.

Which are the teams in India’s Super 8 group?

Seeded A1, India has been pooled with Australia, Afghanistan and the second-seeded team in Group D, likely to be Bangladesh, in the next stage of this T20 World Cup.

When are India’s matches in Super 8?

India will begin its Super 8 sojourn against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Barbadoas. The match will start at 8:00PM IST.

India’s next fixture will be against the third team of the Super 8. The match will be played on Saturday, June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antingua. India’s last Super 8 match will be against heavyweight Australia at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on June 24.

Both these games will start at 8:00PM IST as well. If India is able to finish in the top two in the Super 8, it will advance further in the tournament.