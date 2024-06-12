T20 World Cup 2024: Australia hammers Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot

Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.
Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18 respectively.
Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, which ended with its lowest total in T20 Internationals.
Updated Group B Points Table
Opening the bowling alongside Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also took a couple of wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis chipped in with a wicket each.
Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with 36 off 43 balls. Reeling at 43 for eight, Namibia managed to cross the 50-run mark courtesy a lone hand from Erasmus.
Brief Scores: Namibia 72; 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4/12; Marcus Stoinis 2/9, Josh Hazlewood 2/18) lost to Australia 74/1; 5.4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, Mitchell Marsh and 18 not out) by nine wickets.
