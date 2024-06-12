MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia hammers Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot

Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh, center, and batting partner Travis Head are congratulated by Namibia players.
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh, center, and batting partner Travis Head are congratulated by Namibia players. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh, center, and batting partner Travis Head are congratulated by Namibia players. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, which ended with its lowest total in T20 Internationals.

Also checkout: Updated Group B Points Table

Opening the bowling alongside Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also took a couple of wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis chipped in with a wicket each.

Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with 36 off 43 balls. Reeling at 43 for eight, Namibia managed to cross the 50-run mark courtesy a lone hand from Erasmus.

Brief Scores: Namibia 72; 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4/12; Marcus Stoinis 2/9, Josh Hazlewood 2/18) lost to Australia 74/1; 5.4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, Mitchell Marsh and 18 not out) by nine wickets.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia /

Namibia

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
