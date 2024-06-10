IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan succumbed to its second reverse in the T20 World Cup 2024 when its went down by six runs against arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Earlier, it suffered a shock defeat against host United States in Super Over in Dallas.
Pakistan is now in fourth place in Group A and yet to open its account in the tournament. The three-time finalist has two games left — against Canada and Ireland.
Here is how the points table looks after India’s match against Pakistan.
Will Pakistan qualify if it wins both matches?
If Pakistan wins both its games, it needs one of India or USA, both sitting on four points, to lose both their remaining games. Further, Canada has to lose both its games and Ireland has to not win more than one.
In this case, Pakistan can qualify with four points with a superior Net Run Rate.
Will Pakistan qualify if it wins only one of its two matches?
If Pakistan wins just one of its two matches, it will end with two points. Since two teams already have four points, this scenario will mean elimination for Pakistan.
