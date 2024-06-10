MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India

T20 World Cup: Here is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the Super 8 round of the tournament after losing to India by six runs.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 01:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan succumbed to its second reverse in the T20 World Cup 2024 when its went down by six runs against arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Earlier, it suffered a shock defeat against host United States in Super Over in Dallas.

Pakistan is now in fourth place in Group A and yet to open its account in the tournament. The three-time finalist has two games left — against Canada and Ireland.

Here is how the points table looks after India’s match against Pakistan.

Will Pakistan qualify if it wins both matches?

If Pakistan wins both its games, it needs one of India or USA, both sitting on four points, to lose both their remaining games. Further, Canada has to lose both its games and Ireland has to not win more than one.

In this case, Pakistan can qualify with four points with a superior Net Run Rate.

Will Pakistan qualify if it wins only one of its two matches?

If Pakistan wins just one of its two matches, it will end with two points. Since two teams already have four points, this scenario will mean elimination for Pakistan.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Pakistan /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep helps IND beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
    Team Sportstar
  4. OMA vs SCO highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs PAK: India moves to top of table; Pakistan on brink of exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan falls flat as India wins battle of attrition
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK: Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history; India equals record with six-run win against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 qualification scenarios after loss to India
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bumrah, Arshdeep helps IND beat PAK by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK Highlights T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller in New York
    Team Sportstar
  4. OMA vs SCO highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beats Oman in a dominant seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after OMA vs SCO: Scotland moves to the top, Oman remains last
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment