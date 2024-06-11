Pakistan opened its account in the T20 World Cup 2024 as it defeated Canada in the group ‘A’ encounter match played in New York on Tuesday.
Pakistan has now moved to third position while Canada has slid to fourth after the loss.
India continues to remain at the top of the group ‘A’ points table followed by USA at the second.
Pakistan is still in contention to qualify for the super eight.
T20 World Cup Group A Points Table
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. India
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.455
|2. USA
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.626
|3. Pakistan
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.191
|4. Canada
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.493
|5. Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.712
(Updated after PAK vs CAN match on June 11)
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Canada by seven wickets to remain alive in tournament
- T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after PAK vs CAN: Pakistan moves to third spot after beating Canada in must-win clash
- Qatar vs India LIVE score, QAT 2-1 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Alrawi scores for QAT lead, India out of qualification race as things stand
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, Kuwait qualifying over India, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup
- India loses 1-2 to Qatar as controversy mars FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE