T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after PAK vs CAN: Pakistan moves to third spot after beating Canada in must-win clash

Pakistan opened its account in the T20 World Cup 2024 as it defeated Canada in the group ‘A’ encounter match played in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan has now moved to third position while Canada has slid to fourth after the loss.

India continues to remain at the top of the group ‘A’ points table followed by USA at the second.

Pakistan is still in contention to qualify for the super eight.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. India 2 2 0 4 +1.455 2. USA 2 2 0 4 +0.626 3. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 +0.191 4. Canada 3 1 2 2 -0.493 5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after PAK vs CAN match on June 11)