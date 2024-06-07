MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second

Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs and moved to the third spot in the points table, while Pakistan dropped to the fourth position.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 23:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Canada‘s Aaron Johnson, third from right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Ireland’s Curtis Campher.
Canada‘s Aaron Johnson, third from right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Ireland’s Curtis Campher. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Canada‘s Aaron Johnson, third from right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Ireland’s Curtis Campher. | Photo Credit: PTI

Canada registed its first-ever T20 World Cup win when it beat Ireland by 12 runs in its Group A match of the 2024 edition at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.

With the win, Canada moved to the third spot in the points table, while Pakistan dropped to the fourth position.

On Thursday, United States of America stunned Pakistan in a Super Over win to make it two wins from two matches and top the standings in Group A.

Ireland, which has lost to India and Canada now, is last in Group A, with two defeats from as many games.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. USA 2 2 0 4 +0.626
2. India 1 1 0 2 +3.065
3. Canada 2 1 1 2 -0.274
4. Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0.00
5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after CAN vs IRE match on June 07)

Related Topics

Canada /

Ireland /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Czechs thump Malta 7-1 in Euro 2024 warm-up
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Slovenia selects Ilicic in Euros squad
    Reuters
  4. CAN vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada beats Ireland by 12 runs in New York for first win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Australia, T20 World Cup: History hangs heavy in air as old rivals meet again in Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Everything falls into place for people who work hard, says Pandya
    Ashwin Achal
  4. CAN vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada beats Ireland by 12 runs in New York for first win
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Czechs thump Malta 7-1 in Euro 2024 warm-up
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Slovenia selects Ilicic in Euros squad
    Reuters
  4. CAN vs IRE Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada beats Ireland by 12 runs in New York for first win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment