T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after CAN vs IRE: Pakistan slips below Canada to fourth; India second

Canada registed its first-ever T20 World Cup win when it beat Ireland by 12 runs in its Group A match of the 2024 edition at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday.

With the win, Canada moved to the third spot in the points table, while Pakistan dropped to the fourth position.

On Thursday, United States of America stunned Pakistan in a Super Over win to make it two wins from two matches and top the standings in Group A.

Ireland, which has lost to India and Canada now, is last in Group A, with two defeats from as many games.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. USA 2 2 0 4 +0.626 2. India 1 1 0 2 +3.065 3. Canada 2 1 1 2 -0.274 4. Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0.00 5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after CAN vs IRE match on June 07)