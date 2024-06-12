MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA

T20 World Cup 2024: India became the third team after South Africa and Australia to book a spot in the Super 8 of the competition.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 23:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India defeated USA by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match in New York on Wednesday to secure its spot in the Super Eight stage of the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav struck a fifty to steer India to the 111-run chase and get his side its third win of the competition.

USA stayed in the second spot with four points, still in control of its fate in the competition. Pakistan was third with two points with one game in hand.

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. India 3 3 0 6 +1.137
2. USA 3 2 1 4 +0.127
3. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 +0.191
4. Canada 3 1 2 2 -0.493
5. Ireland 2 0 2 0 -1.712

(Updated after IND vs USA match on June 12)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India

