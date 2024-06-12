India defeated USA by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match in New York on Wednesday to secure its spot in the Super Eight stage of the competition.
Suryakumar Yadav struck a fifty to steer India to the 111-run chase and get his side its third win of the competition.
USA stayed in the second spot with four points, still in control of its fate in the competition. Pakistan was third with two points with one game in hand.
T20 World Cup Group A Points Table
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. India
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.137
|2. USA
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.127
|3. Pakistan
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.191
|4. Canada
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.493
|5. Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.712
(Updated after IND vs USA match on June 12)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
- USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
- USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
- IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
- IND vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar fifty guides India to a seven-wicket win over United States
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE