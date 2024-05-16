MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters announce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans

After introducing these features for IPL 2024, Indian Sign Language (ISL) and audio descriptive feed will be applicable for 10 matches including all India games, semifinals and the final.

Published : May 16, 2024 14:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: T20 World Cup broadcasters announced that there will be a special feed for hearing and visually imapired fans. 
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: T20 World Cup broadcasters announced that there will be a special feed for hearing and visually imapired fans.  | Photo Credit: AFP
T20 World Cup streaming partner and broadcaster, Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network, respectively, announced on Thursday that there will be a special feed for hearing and visually imapired fans.

After introducing these features for IPL 2024, Indian Sign Language (ISL) and audio descriptive feed will be applicable for 10 matches including all India games, semifinals and the final.

The ISL feed will provide a ball-by-ball update through the presence of a translator on the live stream. The audio descriptive feed will be complemented by voice-over technology for specific pages, which can render text and images into a speech output.

ALSO READ | ICC ‘excited’ as cricket’s newest stadium launched in New York

The broadcaster said this is the first time that the ICC men’s T20 World Cup will be telecast with sign language and descriptive commentary making ‘cricket more immersive for its deaf, hard-of-hearing and visually impaired users’.

In a press release, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said that this initiative will enhance viewing experience for millions of differently-abled sports enthusiasts.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the USA and West Indies and is scheduled to begin on June 2.

