Rilee Rossouw hits fourth fastest hundred in T20 World Cup, first of this edition

Rilee Rossouw hit the first hundred of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Thursday when he reached the three-figure mark, off 52 balls, against Bangladesh in Sydney. He is the first South African to score a T20 World Cup hundred.

Rossouw now has the fourth-fastest hundred in a T20 World Cup. Brendon McCullum got it off 51 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 and is third on the list. Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest and second-fastest hundreds, off 47 (2016) and 50 (2007) balls, respectively.

Rossouw’s second consecutive T20I hundred makes him only the second batter after France’s Gustav McKeon to achieve the feat in men’s T20Is. Rossouw had smashed his first T20I century as South Africa put up its fourth-highest total in the format, and India collapsed in its chase of 228 in the third and final T20I in Indore.

Just days after becoming the youngest man to score a T20I century, France's opener McKeon rewrote records books by being the first batter to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is.

McKeon followed up his 61-ball 109 against Switzerland with a 101 off 53 balls against Norway at the 2024 T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier Group B, in Finland, in July this year.

Rossouw put on an 85-ball 163-run second-wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock, who fell for a 38-ball 63. Rossouw was eventually dismissed for a 56-ball 109, having struck seven fours and eight sixes.