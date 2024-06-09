MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda

WI vs UGA: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between West Indies and Uganda.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 09:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph, far right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba for one run during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium.
West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph, far right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba for one run during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, far right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uganda's captain Brian Masaba for one run during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium.

Afghanistan continued to occupy the top spot of Group C in the ongoing T20 World Cup despite West Indies’ massive 134-run over Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

New Zealand occupies the bottom spot after the heavy defeat in its opening encounter.

Here’s the updated points table after the NZ v AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225
2. West Indies 2 2 0 4 +3.574
3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217
4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434
5. New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -4.200

(Updated after WI vs UGA match on June 9)

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

Uganda

