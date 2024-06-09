T20 World Cup Group C Points Table Updated after WI v UGA match: West Indies moves to second after big win vs Uganda

Afghanistan continued to occupy the top spot of Group C in the ongoing T20 World Cup despite West Indies’ massive 134-run over Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

New Zealand occupies the bottom spot after the heavy defeat in its opening encounter.

Here’s the updated points table after the NZ v AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. Afghanistan 2 2 0 4 +5.225 2. West Indies 2 2 0 4 +3.574 3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217 4. Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 -0.434 5. New Zealand 1 0 1 0 -4.200

(Updated after WI vs UGA match on June 9)