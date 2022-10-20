UAE wins first ever match at T20 World Cup, beats Namibia by 7 runs

UAE beat Namibia by seven runs at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday to win its first-ever match at a T20 World Cup.

Chasing 149, Namibia collapsed dramatically as its pursuit of a second consecutive Super 12 appearance came crashing. David Wiese kept the Eagles in the hunt with a composed half-century but his dismissal in the final over of the run chase was the final nail in the coffin. Namibia's defeat means the Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage with Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Muhammad Waseem's fifty and skipper CP Rizwan's unbeaten 43 from 29 deliveries helped the UAE to post a competitive total of 148/3 in their last group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Namibia.

Just in the previous match against Sri Lanka, 22-year-old Karthik Meiyappan is the first UAE player to take a T20 international hat-trick and just the fifth player from any nation to do so in a Men’s T20 World Cup.

Namibia, ranked 14th in the world, had shocked Asia Cup champion, Sri Lanka, to win by 55 runs. But the Netherlands had edged Namibia by five wickets in Tuesday’s game to stay alive. After its defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday, it needed UAE to beat Namibia, which is what happened.