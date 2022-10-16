United Arab Emirates will face the Netherlands in the second Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. UAE is playing only its second T20 World Cup and come into the competition on the back of two defeats to Bangladesh.

The Netherlands is in its fourth successive World Cup but angling for a first win in the competition since 2016.

Which Television channel will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match on TV?

Star Sports Network will Live Telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match.

Which online platform will live stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match?

Hotstar will Live Stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs Netherlands Group A match.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: TLW Cooper, BFW de Leede, SJ Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, RE van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, S Edwards(C), Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

UAE Predicted Playing XI: C Rizwan(C), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, V Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique