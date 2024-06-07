MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States shocks Pakistan in super over thriller

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: USA beats Pakistan in the Group A match in Dallas on Thursday.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 01:20 IST , DALLAS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
USA celebrates dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.
USA celebrates dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA celebrates dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Newcomers USA stunned former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.

In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

The result is reminiscent of Pakistan’s shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Ireland was playing in their first World Cup then.

AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS PAKISTAN HIGHLIGHTS

Skipper Monank Patel struck a fluent 50 off 38 balls Andries Gous contributed 35 in 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero of USA’s win over Canada in the tournament opener, remained not out on 36 in 26 balls.

United States captain Monank Patel, left, celebrates scoring fifty.
United States captain Monank Patel, left, celebrates scoring fifty. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

United States captain Monank Patel, left, celebrates scoring fifty. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44, while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40.

For the USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.

USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted its position in the table but also helped it script history.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Pakistan /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States shocks Pakistan in super over thriller
    PTI
  2. USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Erasmus falls after fifty as Namibia loses five wickets vs Scotland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States shocks Pakistan in super over thriller
    PTI
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: ICC issues statement on Nassau pitch after low-scoring matches
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record, becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States shocks Pakistan in super over thriller
    PTI
  2. USA vs PAK Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to super over
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024, Group A Points Table Update after USA vs PAK: United States on top after second win; India ahead of Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Erasmus falls after fifty as Namibia loses five wickets vs Scotland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment