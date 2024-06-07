PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States shocks Pakistan in super over thriller

Newcomers USA stunned former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.

In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

The result is reminiscent of Pakistan’s shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Ireland was playing in their first World Cup then.

AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS PAKISTAN HIGHLIGHTS

Skipper Monank Patel struck a fluent 50 off 38 balls Andries Gous contributed 35 in 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero of USA’s win over Canada in the tournament opener, remained not out on 36 in 26 balls.

United States captain Monank Patel, left, celebrates scoring fifty. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44, while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40.

For the USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.

USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted its position in the table but also helped it script history.