IND ZIM: Virat Kohli needs 68 runs more for this T20I batting record

06 November, 2022 10:11 IST
India’s Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in this T20 World Cup.

India No. 3 Virat Kohli is 68 short of becoming the first batter to reach 4000 runs in T20Is. He could get to the milestone in the final Group 2 league game against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Earlier, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Kohli became the all-time leading run-scorer in men’s T20 World Cups, overtaking Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs, which was set in 2014. Kohli reached the landmark in the seventh over of India’s innings, when he flicked Taskin Ahmed to midwicket for a single

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, making him the only male cricketer to win the award twice. 

Kohli also holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in all T20Is. He is ahead of captain Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam and Paul Stirling on the list.

Kohli currently averages more than 50 with strike rate of nearly 140.

