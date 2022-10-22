West Indies chief vows ‘thorough post-mortem’ of T20 World Cup exit

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt on Saturday vowed there would be "a thorough post-mortem" of the team's "deeply disappointing" T20 World Cup exit.

The two-time champion crashed out in round one on Friday after a nine-wicket drubbing by Ireland in Hobart, having already suffered an embarrassing loss to Scotland.

The West Indies won the World Cup in 2012 and 2016 but since that last triumph, it has lost six of its eight matches in the competition.

Skerritt said in a statement that "a thorough post-mortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance".

"I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," he said.

Skerritt took special aim at the West Indies batters.

"The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia," he said.

"Ultimately, shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team."

In its opener against Scotland, the West Indies was bowled out for 118 chasing 161 to win and while it recovered to beat Zimbabwe, defending a modest 153-7, Ireland easily overhauled its 146-5 on Friday.

It came to Australia with a new-look team led by Nicholas Pooran after the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard retired, and Andre Russell was overlooked.

The team failed to rise to the occasion, with head coach Phil Simmons admitting it was "outplayed in all departments".

"Solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts and in all formats," Skerritt added.

"West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders."

It returns to Australia to play two Tests in November-December.