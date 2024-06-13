Here is the list of the lowest totals put up by the West Indies in T20 World Cup history:
- 55 all out vs England (Dubai, 2021)
- 101 all out vs Sri Lanka (Oval, 2009)
- 105 all out vs Australia (Gros Islet, 2010)
- 117/8 in 20 overs vs Afghanistan (Nagpur, 2016)
- 118 all out vs Scotland (Hobart, 2022)
