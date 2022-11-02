Zimbabwe vs Netherlands LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM wins toss, opts to bat vs NED

Zimbabwe takes on the Netherlands in the Super 12, Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Toss: Zimbabwe wins toss, opts to bat first

Netherlands Playing XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Match Info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands (ZIM vs NED)

Tournament: ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022

Date: Nov 2, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande