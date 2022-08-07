Why is Tahlia McGrath playing India vs Australia CWG final despite testing positive for Covid-19

Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she was allowed to participate in the final. That is what led to a nearly 10-minute delay of toss.

However, she came into bat at No. 4. McGrath though fell for just 2 off 4 balls in the final, caught by Radha Yadav off Deepti Sharma. Before Sunday’s final, McGrath was Australia’s highest run-scorer with 126 runs in four matches. She has also picked eight wickets.

Cricket Australia (CA) statement said: “We can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today’s final against India.

“McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final.

In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee.”