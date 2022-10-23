Cricket

TNCA XI to play three first-class, two one-dayers against Bangladesh Cricket Board

B. Indrajith and Mohammad Mithun will lead Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI respectively in the opening First-Class match.

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 23 October, 2022 20:03 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The BCB XI squad will play TN in two First-Class matches followed by three one-dayers.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The BCB XI squad will play TN in two First-Class matches followed by three one-dayers. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

B. Indrajith and Mohammad Mithun will lead Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI respectively in the opening First-Class match to be played from Tuesday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The BCB XI squad will play TN in two First-Class matches followed by three one-dayers.

Apart from the skipper, the visitors have a strong squad that features some prominent names like Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque who have played international cricket for Bangladesh.

Initially the tour was supposed to start from October 12 but a delay in getting the necessary clearance meant the tour had to be moved by nearly two weeks.

The TN squad features quite a few under-25 players and will give the selectors a chance to evaluate some regular Ranji Trophy regulars as well. 

Squads:

Tamil Nadu: B. Indrajith (Captain), N. Sunil Krishna, K. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R.S. Jaganath Sinivas, S. Ajith Ram, R. Kavin, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, N.S. Chaturved, M. Kaushik Gandhi, L. Suryapprakash, L. Vignesh, Adithya Ganesh, A. Aswin Crist, M. Affan Khader,

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque Showrab, Mohammad Saif Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mohammad Mithun (Captain), Md. Tawhid Hiridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Md. Shadman Islam, Md Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Islam, Md. Anamul Haque Jr., Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam Mugdho

