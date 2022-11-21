Cricket

Tamil Nadu becomes first team to score 500 in List A cricket, breaks England’s record

England previously held the record when it broke its own world record for the highest score in ODI cricket after amassing 498-4 to beat Netherlands by 232 runs in a run-fest in Amstelveen this year.

21 November, 2022 12:32 IST
N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan put on a record-breaking 416-run opening stand against Arunachal Pradesh.

N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan put on a record-breaking 416-run opening stand against Arunachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu became the first ever team to breach the 500 mark in List A cricket in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Tamil Nadu rode on N Jagadeesan’s record-breaking List A score of 277 and a record-breaking 416-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan to amass a mountain of runs against a toothless Arunachal attack.

Tamil Nadu finished on 506 for 2, with Sudharsan too scoring 154 off 102 balls.

Records broken by N Jagadeesan and Tamil Nadu today:
Highest List A individual score - 277
Highest List A partnership for any wicket: 416 with Sai Sudharsan
First batter to score five consecutive List A centuries
Most sixes by a batter in a VHT innings: 15
Second-most boundaries hit by a batter in a List A innings (40)
Joint-fastest List A double-hundred: 114 balls
Highest List A team total: 506/2

