Tamil Nadu becomes first team to score 500 in List A cricket, breaks England’s record

Tamil Nadu became the first ever team to breach the 500 mark in List A cricket in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

England previously held the record when it broke its own world record for the highest score in ODI cricket after amassing 498-4 to beat Netherlands by 232 runs in a run-fest in Amstelveen this year.

Tamil Nadu rode on N Jagadeesan’s record-breaking List A score of 277 and a record-breaking 416-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan to amass a mountain of runs against a toothless Arunachal attack.

Tamil Nadu finished on 506 for 2, with Sudharsan too scoring 154 off 102 balls.