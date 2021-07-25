TNPL 2021: Ferrario and co. help Spartans beat Thamizhans to claim first win

Skipper Daryl S Ferrario (40 runs off 27 balls) and a combined bowling performance from G Periyaswamy (2-22 in four overs), Murugan Ashwin (2-27 in three overs) and B Praneesh (2-26 in three overs) helped the Salem Spartans beat Tiruppur Thamizhans by 16 runs in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Ferrario’s contribution, helped by a 31-ball 38 from Abhishek S, 20-ball 26 from Vijay Shankar and 24-ball 23 from Akshay Srinivasan, took the Spartans to 164 for 5 in its 20 overs.

In reply, the Spartans found itself under early pressure at 29 for 3, but P Francis Rokins rescued the side with a 48-ball 58, containing 7 fours and a six.

However, when he fell in the final over with the team still needing 24 runs, it was virtually game over for the Thamizhans as the Spartans held its nerve to claim its first win of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Rokins felt his team’s fightback augured well for the upcoming matches. “We are a young side that has practised well. We tried to execute our plans but a couple of things are lacking, which we will fix in the next game,” he said.

In the earlier game on Saturday, the Nellai Royal Kings beat Chepauk Super Gillies by seven wickets.

Brief scores: Salem Spartans 164-5 in 20 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 40, Abishiek S 38, Vijay Shankar 26, Akshay V Srinivasan 23; Aswin Crist 1-26, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 1-30, R Rajkumar 1-31, M Mohammed 1-35) beat Tiruppur Tamizhans 148-8 in 20 overs (Francis Rokins 58, Maan Bafna 20; G Periyaswamy 2-22, M Ashwin 2-27, B Praanesh 2-26).