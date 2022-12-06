Aswin Crist is ready to rumble again for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

The foremost trait in a sportsperson is to see motes of light during times of despair. There are times when life throws you a curveball. It is how you respond to the challenge that defines you.

Aswin Crist’s career is one of sacrifice and struggle, pain and turmoil, and the eventual triumph of the spirit, His is a compelling story.

Aswin’s future as a paceman was under severe threat four seasons back when he was diagnosed with stress fracture of the lower back that kept returning despite signs of recovery.

Many gave up hope but not Aswin. He stayed strong in mind and the TNCA supported him too by sending him to New Zealand to be operated upon by the same surgeon who worked a miracle with Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond.

And the steely Aswin made a remarkable comeback. To begin bowling again was a long process, but Aswin was able to gradually regain his speed and his back held firm too,

This Ranji season, Aswin is slated to open the Tamil Nadu attack with Sandeep Warrier when the State side opens its campaign with a match against Hyderabad from December 13.

Aswin has a lot going for him as a seamer. His bowling is suited to the longer format too since he takes the ball away from the right-hander. And has a handy short-pitched delivery.

The 28-year-old Aswin can send down long spells and surprise the batter by one that nips back. In 23 first class matches, Aswin has 69 wickets at 29.89. Nestled in his tally are several key strikes.

In fact, Aswin was the leader of the Tamil Nadu pace attack that included K. Vignesh and T. Natarajan as the trio fired the State side to the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy in 2016-17. Then, Aswin was struck down by injury, Now, he is up on his feet again. His has been a journey of blood, sweat and fightback. Aswin Crist is ready to rumble again.