S. Vasudevan named Tamil Nadu senior selection committee chairman

Former Tamil Nadu skipper, S. Vasudevan, who guided the state team to a Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88, has been named the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA)’s Cricket Advisory Committee, on Tuesday, named the panel - which also comprises K. Bharath Kumar, R. Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and T.R. Arasu.

Although the BCCI has not come up with the schedule for domestic competitions, the TNCA has been proactive in getting its cricketers prepared. Although Tamil Nadu disappointed in the Ranji Trophy - despite a late surge - last season, it reached the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 competition and the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.

And several Tamil Nadu cricketers shone in the recently concluded IPL.