Cricket Cricket S. Vasudevan named Tamil Nadu senior selection committee chairman Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Tuesday named the selection panel - which also comprises K. Bharath Kumar, R. Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and T.R. Arasu. Team Sportstar Chennai 24 November, 2020 14:08 IST S. Vasudevan led Tamil Nadu to its Ranji Trophy title win in 1987. - K. Pichumani Team Sportstar Chennai 24 November, 2020 14:08 IST Former Tamil Nadu skipper, S. Vasudevan, who guided the state team to a Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88, has been named the chairman of the men's senior selection committee.Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA)'s Cricket Advisory Committee, on Tuesday, named the panel - which also comprises K. Bharath Kumar, R. Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and T.R. Arasu.READ: TNCA makes sweeping changes to Cricket Advisory CommitteeAlthough the BCCI has not come up with the schedule for domestic competitions, the TNCA has been proactive in getting its cricketers prepared. Although Tamil Nadu disappointed in the Ranji Trophy - despite a late surge - last season, it reached the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 competition and the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.And several Tamil Nadu cricketers shone in the recently concluded IPL.