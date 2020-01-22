Ranji Trophy: Aparajith to lead TN against Baroda, Saurashtra

Baba Aparajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy Group B matches against Baroda and Saurashtra while the experienced Abhinav Mukund has been named as his deputy.

Aparajith has been leading the side since the Mumbai game as Vijay Shankar was picked in the India ‘A’ team for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The squad for the two away fixtures (against Baroda from February 4 and Saurashtra from February 12) was announced by the TNCA state selection committee.

Read: Sai Kishore, Ashwin spin TN to innings win

Abhinav Mukund, who slammed a century against Railways in his 100th Ranji Trophy match, will be the vice-captain.

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t feature in the squad.

Medium-pacer K. Vignesh who was dropped from the squad for the game against Railways which Tamil Nadu won in two days, makes a comeback.

Tamil Nadu has 12 points from six matches with a win and two losses.