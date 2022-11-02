Cricket

Third day of Tamil Nadu XI vs Bangladesh XI match washed out

Play on the third day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain.

02 November, 2022
Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mithun (right) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Play on the third day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since late Monday night. Showers overnight meant there was no play for the second straight day.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day.

Captain Mohammad Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Bangladesh had won the first practice match by an innings. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

