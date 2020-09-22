ENG v WI 1st T20I: Beaumont half-century sinks Windies

Tammy Beaumont’s sparkling fifty on return to the opener’s slot guided England to its first win in six months as it beat West Indies by 47 runs at Derby on Monday.

Featuring in its first series since the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in March, England began with a turnaround on its Beaumont gamble as a floater down the order and brought the 29-year-old back to the opening position.

The move paid dividends as Beaumont brushed aside the West Indies bowlers with ease. Her 49-ball 62 was more than enough to help England post 163/8 on board.

Windies opener Deandra Dottin’s lone battle with a 59-ball 69 went in vain as England chipped in with wickets at regular intervals, letting none of the other batters cross double figures in a miserable finish. Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver scalped two wickets each for England with Katherine Brunt restricting the scoring in an economical four-over spell with figures of 0/8.l

Earlier in the day, openers Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt provided a brisk start for England. Windies skipper Stephanie Taylor came in to break the partnership in the fifth over as she removed Wyatt and Nat Sciver soon after. But Beaumont kept busy at the other end, with exquisite drives and lofted strokes on the off-side as she blazed nine boundaries and a gorgeous six over mid-off.

Beaumont soon racked up her first T20I half-century in 16 innings in a 50-run partnership with Heather Knight. The skipper, however, fell for 25 at 113/3. The West Indies’ bowlers Shakera Salman and Hayley Mathews further restricted the England innings after the fall of Beaumont at 136/4 and eventually kept England to 163 wherein, at one point, it was poised for more.

England has taken the lead in the 5-match T20I series with the next game to be held on Wednesday at the same venue.