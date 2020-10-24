U-19 World Cup-winner Tanmay Srivastava retires from cricket

Former India under-19 and Uttar Pradesh left-hander Tanmay Srivastava has decided to retire from all forms of the game. The 30-year-old Tanmay played 90 first-class matches and aggregated 4918 runs with ten centuries and 27 half-centuries.

“I announce my retirement from all formats of domestic cricket. From now on I will only play for my company ONGC. Cricket has given me life's greatest lessons and some amazing mentors, coaches, teammates and friends. I have had some very good memories on and off the field,” he said in a statement.

Recalling his career, Tanmay said, “I was an 11-year-old when I joined the Green Park Cricket Hostel.” At 13, he represented India Under-15. He was part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning squad and finished top scorer of the tournament with a total of 262 runs.

“I thank all the selectors, coaches, physios, trainers, management and support staff that have been a part of my cricket journey. A special thanks to Mr. Paras Anand (of SG) for believing in me and standing by me. I am grateful to my parents and wife (Reetika).