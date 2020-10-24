Cricket Cricket U-19 World Cup-winner Tanmay Srivastava retires from cricket The 30-year-old Tanmay played 90 first-class matches and aggregated 4918 runs with ten centuries and 27 half-centuries. Vijay Lokapally New Delhi 24 October, 2020 17:19 IST Tanmay Srivastava was part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning squad. - K. RAMESH BABU Vijay Lokapally New Delhi 24 October, 2020 17:19 IST Former India under-19 and Uttar Pradesh left-hander Tanmay Srivastava has decided to retire from all forms of the game. The 30-year-old Tanmay played 90 first-class matches and aggregated 4918 runs with ten centuries and 27 half-centuries.“I announce my retirement from all formats of domestic cricket. From now on I will only play for my company ONGC. Cricket has given me life's greatest lessons and some amazing mentors, coaches, teammates and friends. I have had some very good memories on and off the field,” he said in a statement.Recalling his career, Tanmay said, “I was an 11-year-old when I joined the Green Park Cricket Hostel.” At 13, he represented India Under-15. He was part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning squad and finished top scorer of the tournament with a total of 262 runs.“I thank all the selectors, coaches, physios, trainers, management and support staff that have been a part of my cricket journey. A special thanks to Mr. Paras Anand (of SG) for believing in me and standing by me. I am grateful to my parents and wife (Reetika). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos