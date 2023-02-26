Cricket

As rare as it gets: Five wickets fall in last over in Australian women’s domestic league final

South Australia required four runs from the final six deliveries with five wickets in hand under a revised target in the 50-over day-night match at Blundstone Arena on Saturday night.

PTI
Hobart 26 February, 2023 14:31 IST
Hobart 26 February, 2023 14:31 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Australia required four runs from the final six deliveries with five wickets in hand under a revised target in the 50-over day-night match at Blundstone Arena on Saturday night.

Five wickets fell in a final over for the ages as Tasmania pulled off an incredible victory over South Australia to claim the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) title here.

Tasmania won the summit clash by one run under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Also Read
Australia vs South Africa LIVE streaming info, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: When and where to watch SA vs AUS today?

South Australia required four runs from the final six deliveries with five wickets in hand under a revised target in the 50-over day-night match at Blundstone Arena on Saturday night.

But two run outs and three wickets - all by pacer Sarah Coyte - in the last over turned the match upside down. Coyte was also involved in one of the two run-outs.

In the dramatic final over, Coyte bowled Annie O’Neil (28 off 20) off the first ball before getting South Australia skipper Jemma Barsby (28 from 17) stumped two balls later.

South Australia was still in the hot seat, needing three runs from three deliveries when Coyte ran out Amanda-Jade Wellington (1) by knocking the ball onto the stumps in her follow-through.

Coyte, who finished with 4 for 30, then trapped Ella Wilson (0) lbw with the penultimate ball. South Australia needed three runs off the final delivery but could manage just one.

Tasmania became only the second team to secure back-to-back WNCL titles, leaving South Australia runner-up for the second year in a row.

Also Read
Women’s World Cup Final: Lanning wants Australia to stick to the basics vs South Africa

Captain Elyse Villani had earlier spearheaded Tasmania to 264 all out from its 50 overs with 110 from 126 balls, her third century in the last four innings.

The covers came on and off during South Australia’s chase, which was headlined by an impressive 83 from youngster Courtney Webb.

South Australia was 220 for five before rain stopped play with six overs to go. It was then five runs ahead of the DLS target.

On resumption, South Australia’s target was revised to 243 in 47 overs as the game lost three overs. It was 239 for five before the last over.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us