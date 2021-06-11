Team India kit sponsor launches limited-edition fan jerseys

Ahead of the World Test Championship final, MPL Sports, which is the kit sponsor of the Indian team, has unveiled limited-edition fan jerseys.

Priced at Rs 4,999, a total of 250 jerseys will be up for sale at mplsports.in. "We wanted to do something special for all cricket fans in the country to cheer for Team India in their own way and revel in the excitement as we aim for a historic finish at the finals in Southampton," Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Growth and Marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, told Sportstar.

"This limited-edition fan jersey is a celebration of the team’s historic journey to the first ever test championship finals. As the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, and through our partnership with BCCI, our goal is to make more such official merchandise available for all cricket fans to show their support for the team," he added

While customisation options are not available, the jerseys are made of jacquard, a fabric that is widely used in international football and cricket kits. "Our target audience is every single cricket fan in India who wants to support and cheer for the team," Madhavan said.

India will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.