India's tour of Sri Lanka to be played between July 13 and 25

The Indian cricket team will play three ODIs, and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced on Monday.

Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited-overs tour, with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side. A fully fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option. Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media.

"Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore," the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18, while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the games are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18. It will then take on England in a five-match series beginning on August 4.