Temba Bavuma ruled out of first South Africa-Australia T20I

South Africa must cope without injured opener Temba Bavuma for the first Twenty20 clash of its three-match series against Australia.

John Skilbeck
18 February, 2020 19:06 IST

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma suffered a hamstring injury. - Getty Images

Temba Bavuma will miss South Africa's opening Twenty20 international against Australia on Friday due to a hamstring strain.

The 29-year-old batsman suffered the injury when fielding in the high-scoring T20 defeat to England on Sunday and will sit out the upcoming Wanderers clash.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Bavuma could return for Sunday's second game in its three-match series against Australia and there would be no replacement called into the 16-player squad.

"The recommended recovery time for the injury is seven to 10 days," said CSA. "He will remain with the team and receive treatment from the medical staff."

Bavuma blasted a rapid 49 off just 24 balls at the top of the order in a five-wicket loss at SuperSport Park as England sealed a 2-1 series win.